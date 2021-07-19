Homeless people seeking shelters at bus stops across the Phoenix area

A continuous problem with transients seeking shelter at bus stops and light rail stations has made a significant impact for Arizona residents.

A woman waiting at a bus stop near 19th Avenue and Dunlap says she avoids the bus shelter as she is intimidated by the homeless people who have gathered there.







According to the Phoenix Public Transit Department, they are over 4,000 bus shelters.

Public transit officials in Phoenix have sought to discourage homeless people from gathering, such as removing seating at some bus stops and placing signs to limit loitering.

Cerrone Burton, a nearby resident and owner of The Gallery Hair Experience, says they are frustrated.

"We saw Security officers dispersing the transients, but they returned as soon as the officer drove away," Burton says.

Meagan, who is experiencing homeless, says they are are still human.

"Just because we don't have a place to live doesn't mean we're heathen you know we're human," Meagan says.

Public Transit officials say if people have an issue, they can contact the customer service line.

