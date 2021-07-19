Gilbert not allowing glass and other plastics to be recyclable

article

Gilbert is making changes to its recycling program due to having strict recycling requirements and shrinking demand for certain materials.

Officials say glass and certain plastics cannot be recycled anymore – for plastics, only bottles jars and jugs can be recycled.

The town also says cardboard must be broken down and all packing materials must be removed.

Officials say they do not want any soiled or greasy items to be put in the recycling bins.

The new recycling program will take effect by September.

