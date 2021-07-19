Police: Suspects arrested in connection with teenage girl's murder in Laveen

Phoenix Police officials say they have identified three suspects in connection with the death of 17-year-old Itzel Espinoza on July 3.

Itzel was found shot dead in a car in an alley near 35th Avenue and Southern at around 5:30 a.m. on July 3. She was shot multiple times.

Itzel was set to turn 18 in September, and was set to start her senior year of high school.

"I miss everything I just want her back and I can't," said Elizabeth Diaz, Itzel's mother. "I just want justice for my kid. That's the only thing that I ask."

Police: One suspect is a teenager

According to a statement released on July 19, police have developed probable cause to arrest three people in connection with Itzel's murder.

Jesus Padilla

One of the suspects, identified as 19-year-old Jesus J. Valle Padilla, was arrested and accused of facilitation of murder on the afternoon of July 16. Padilla was arrested in an area near 24th Street and University Drive.

Officials say a second suspect, identified as a 16-year-old male, has been arrested and booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center.

Lindsey B. Aguilar (Courtesy: Phoenix Police Department)

Meanwhile, investigators say a third suspect, identified as 18-year-old Lindsey B. Aguilar, is still at large.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

