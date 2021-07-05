Family seeks answers after Phoenix teen was found shot, dead in a car

Phoenix Police detectives are searching for leads in the murder of a 17-year-old girl over the weekend.

The girl, identified as Itzel Espinoza, was found shot dead in a car in an alley near 35th Avenue and Southern at around 5:30 a.m. on July 3. She was shot multiple times.

Shooting death leaves family in shock

Itzel had her whole life ahead of her. She was set to turn 18 this September and was ready for her senior year of high school.

With her life cut short, Itzel's family now wants justice

"I miss everything I just want her back and I can't," said Elizabeth Diaz, Itzel's mother.

Diaz says she can't sleep knowing her daughter is dead. The mother lives near Chicago and had planned to see Itzel during Christmas

"I just want justice for my kid. That's the only thing that I ask," said Diaz.

On July 5, Phoenix Police officials say their investigators have information on the vehicle she was found in.

"That vehicle does not belong to her. It's not our victim's vehicle," said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department. "We know that after we confirmed her identity, that she was a reported missing juvenile. Her family had reported her missing."

Itzel attended Dysart High School in El Mirage with her older brother. The siblings lived with their father most of their life. Diaz says she and Itzel's father are both suffering.

"Itzel was his baby girl. She was everything for him. Everything," said Diaz.

Loved ones hope anyone with credible leads will come forward. Diaz, meanwhile, wants answers. Most importantly, she wants to know who shot her daughter and left her to die in a car.

"She didn't get to marry. She didn't get to have kids. She didn't have that chance to live life like everyone," said Diaz.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

