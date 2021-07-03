PD: Teen found shot to death in car in South Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police is investigating after a teen was found shot to death in an alley near 35th Avenue and Southern early Saturday morning.
Officers arrived at the area at 5:30 a.m. on July 3 after a caller reported that a woman was sitting inside of a car in an alley with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
Police found 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza with shooting injuries, and fire crews pronounced her dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
More crime news
- Laveen man accused of attempting to sexually assault woman in Tempe
- Man accused of shooting, killing roommate at Chandler apartment
- Glendale PD: No explosive device found following reports of threat at Luke Air Force Base
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement