PD: Teen found shot to death in car in South Phoenix

Phoenix Police is investigating after a teen was found shot to death in an alley near 35th Avenue and Southern early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the area at 5:30 a.m. on July 3 after a caller reported that a woman was sitting inside of a car in an alley with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police found 17-year-old Itzel E. Espinoza with shooting injuries, and fire crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

