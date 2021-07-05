FD: 'Improperly discarded fireworks' likely caused Mesa house fire

article

Firefighters say a fire that destroyed a Mesa home on Sunday night was likely the result of "improperly discarded fireworks."

According to the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, firefighters responded to a house fire on July 4 near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive and found a small two-story home with large flames coming from the roof.

Once on the scene, crews tried to conduct a search of the home, but "encountered significant hoarding conditions that inhibited them from entering," the department said.

The fire was upgraded to a first-alarm incident and firefighters fought the fire from the outside and worked to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

"The fire is under investigation but preliminary findings show that improperly discarded fireworks were most certainly the cause of the fire," the department said.

One adult and two dogs were displaced as a result of the fire.

"The Mesa Fire and Medical Department cannot stress enough that use fireworks is dangerous and often better left to the professionals, but if members of our community plan on using legal fireworks please ensure that they are properly disposed of and not just thrown away in a trash can," the department said.

