2 dead, 6 injured in multi-car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Two people are dead and multiple people are injured, including three young children, following a multi-vehicle crash at a Phoenix intersection.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash happened just after midnight on July 5 at 37th and Grand Avenues.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
Six people were injured in the crash:
- A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition
- A 34-year-old woman is in critical condition
- A 30-year-old woman is in critical condition
- A 3-year-old child is in stable condition
- 1 and a half-year-old twins are in stable condition
The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.
