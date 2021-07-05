2 dead, 6 injured in multi-car crash in Phoenix

Two people are dead and multiple people are injured, including three young children, following a multi-vehicle crash at a Phoenix intersection.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the crash happened just after midnight on July 5 at 37th and Grand Avenues.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people were injured in the crash:

A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition

A 34-year-old woman is in critical condition

A 30-year-old woman is in critical condition

A 3-year-old child is in stable condition

1 and a half-year-old twins are in stable condition

The Phoenix Police Department will investigate the cause of the crash.

