Elderly Yavapai County resident believed to have died in house fire

An elderly woman with mobility issues is believed to have died after her house erupted in flames over the weekend in Yavapai County.

The sheriff's office, along with several fire agencies, responded to a 911 call from a 79-year-old woman who said her house was on fire and that only she and her dog were inside.

When authorities got to the home on Saturday, May 18, in Wilhoit, it was fully engulfed. YCSO did not say where exactly the house was.

"Fire personnel were not initially able to contain the fire and it jumped the road and continued to spread. The home burned to the ground, but the fire was contained, however a search of the home found an unidentified body in the rubble, presumed to be the homeowner," YCSO said.

Investigators haven't been able to confirm the homeowner's identity after learning she appeared not to have any known family members, had mobility issues and lived alone with her dog.

As for the cause of the fire, YCSO says, "YCSO and Fire Investigators processed the scene the following day and evidence at the scene seemed to indicate the fire originated from a shed at the side of the residence, spread to vegetation, and then to the home. It appeared the shed had many butane, paint and other containers consistent with flammable materials and fuels."

Authorities continue to work to identify the victim. No foul play is suspected and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

YCSO didn't indicate if the resident's dog escaped the fire.

Map of where Wilhoit is: