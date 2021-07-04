Police investigating deadly July 4 shooting in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot near 35th Avenue and Indian School during the early morning hours of July 4.

Officers were called to the industrial district at 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting in the area.

They found an adult man in his thirties or forties with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

"There is no viable suspect description at this time and very limited information," officials said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: