PD: Woman found shot to death in car in South Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police is investigating after a woman was found shot to death in an alley near 35th Avenue and Southern early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived at the area at 5:30 a.m. on July 3 after a caller reported that a woman was sitting inside of a car in an alley with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police found her with shooting injuries, and fire crews pronounced her dead at the scene.

Her identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: