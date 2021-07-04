Toddler in extremely critical condition following near drowning in Glendale pool

article

A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Glendale pool on Sunday night, says the fire department.

Reports of a drowning near Glendale and 89th avenues came in during the night of July 4. When crews arrived, they found a boy who had been pulled from the pool.

Captain Ashley Losch with the department says the boy made his way into a locked and fenced pool area while visiting the home with his family. There were about 20 adults and 12 children at the Fourth of July party, Losch says.

"It is unclear as to how long the child was in the water before being found by a party goer. He was immediately pulled from the water and CPR was started," Losch explains.

The boy is in extremely critical condition and is being treated at a local hospital.

