Phoenix Fire crews battle 3-alarm fire at salvage yard

A Phoenix salvage yard caught fire on Sunday, July 4 and the fire department says a heavy amount of fire was seen when crews arrived.

The three-alarm fire started at Superior Recycling, near 29th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Just a month ago, a fire at Friedman Recycling prompted the largest response in history from the Phoenix Fire Department. About 200 firefighters responded to the six-alarm fire near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

There's no further information and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

