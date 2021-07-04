Newborn baby in extremely critical condition after Phoenix hotel incident

article

A newborn baby girl is fighting for her life after officials with the Phoenix Fire Department says her father stepped away while bathing her at a hotel on Sunday.

The incident happened at Budget Suites Hotel near Loop-101 and 27th Avenue.

"The first arriving engine company located an unresponsive newborn female at the front office of the hotel. Initial reports is that the father had briefly stepped away while bathing the child," said David Ramirez, firefighter and spokesperson for the Phoenix Fire Department.

It's not known how long the baby was underwater.

"Phoenix Fire Paramedics provided advanced resuscitation efforts and transported the newborn to the nearest hospital in extreme critical condition for further treatment," Ramirez said.

This is the second near drowning of the night where the child is now in extremely critical condition. A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after getting into a Glendale pool, says the fire department.

