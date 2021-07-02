Evacuation order issued for Tiger Fire east of Crown King

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Tiger Fire, a 9,800-acre wildfire burning in the Prescott National Forest.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the fire began with a lightning strike in the Castle Creek Wilderness on June 30.

"The…fire is burning in steep rugged terrain 11 miles east of Crown King, burning chaparral and grass. Remote access to this part of the forest is limiting full suppression efforts."

The Prescott National Forest remains closed.

Evacuations

Communities under "READY" status:

Crown King

Cleator

Black Canyon City

Bumble Bee

Communities under "SET" status:

Lorena Gulch Cabins

Communities under "GO" status:

Horsethief Basin

Closures

Bumble Bee Road is closed between Interstate 17 and the junction of Antelope Creek Road, Crown King Road and Bumble Road.







Timeline of the Tiger Fire

July 4

The fire grew to 9,800 acres with no containment.

Communities in the surrounding areas have been moved to READY, SET and GO phases after gusty winds pushed the fire towards Horsethief Basin and Cleator.

"Afternoon storms brought wetting rain to Horsethief Basin with some isolated showers in the interior, unfortunately more precipitation is needed to make a significant impact across the fire," officials said. "Even with some light precipitation, the fire remains active."

July 3

The fire has scorched 5,567 acres of land with 0% containment.

July 2

July 1

Photo of the Tiger Fire, taken at 8:32 p.m. on July 1, 2021 (USDA.gov)

