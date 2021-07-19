Man struck and killed while crossing street in Tolleson

article

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car overnight in Tolleson near 99th Avenue and Van Buren.

Police say the man was attempting to cross the road just after 11 p.m. on July 18 but was not in a designated crosswalk area.

The driver stayed on scene and speed or impairment did not play a part in the incident.

The victim's name has not been released.

