PD: Body found in Scottsdale canal
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say a recovery operation is underway in Scottsdale after a body was found in a canal.
According to police, the body was found on July 19 in a canal near Scottsdale and Camelback Roads.
Police have not released any information about the victim.
Arizona Headlines
- Multiple people shot, including EMT personnel, in series of attacks in Tucson; missing children safe
- Phoenix Police searching for missing baby girl last seen with non-custodial mother
- 3 critically injured after argument in South Phoenix escalates into shootout
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.