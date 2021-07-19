Expand / Collapse search

PD: Body found in Scottsdale canal

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police say a recovery operation is underway in Scottsdale after a body was found in a canal.

According to police, the body was found on July 19 in a canal near Scottsdale and Camelback Roads.

Police have not released any information about the victim.

