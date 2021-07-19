PD: Body found in Scottsdale canal

Police say a recovery operation is underway in Scottsdale after a body was found in a canal.

According to police, the body was found on July 19 in a canal near Scottsdale and Camelback Roads.

Police have not released any information about the victim.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.