Missing Phoenix girls found after Good Samaritan finds them, keeps them safe

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Amina and Amanirena Sterling article

Amina and Amanirena Sterling

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a 3-year-old and 4-year-old girl who went missing from an apartment near 16th Avenue and Missouri on Saturday night have been found safe.

The mother told officers that she had last seen her daughters on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m., and they were reported missing at 2 a.m. the next morning. No other details were released about how they went missing.

Amina Sterling, 4, and Amanirena Sterling, 3, were found Sunday afternoon.

According to Phoenix Police, a bystander saw the two girls with an adult woman around a nearby YMCA Sunday morning. They were "happy, healthy, and playing," officials said.

The woman told police that she had found the girls Saturday night and had tried to bring them back home, but she was unable to for reasons that police would not disclose.

The girls were taken back to the woman's apartment to sleep, and she had taken them out to play the following morning. Officials say that she does not watch the news or use social media, so she was unaware that they had even been reported missing.

An investigation is now underway to determine whether child neglect was involved in this case. The Dept. of Child Services will determine the best place for the children to stay.

