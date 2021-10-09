Police: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend after fight in north Phoenix

article

A man has died after he was allegedly shot by his girlfriend during a fight near 32nd Street and Greenway Friday night, Phoenix police said.

Police say they responded to a shooting call in the area at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 and found out that a 28-year-old woman had shot and killed her boyfriend.

The shooting happened after they had a fight that turned physical, officials said.

The boyfriend was identified as 26-year-old Alex Aguilar.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was interviewed by detectives but a charging decision has yet to be made.

