2 dead after alleged murder-suicide in Ahwatukee, Phoenix police say

Phoenix police are investigating after two people were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Ahwatukee Foothills on Saturday, officials said.

Officers had received a call at 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 9 about an armed person who had possibly shot someone at a residence near Loop 202 and 17th Avenue.

After several hours of trying to negotiate with anyone inside the home, police eventually went inside and found two bodies.

"Preliminary information indicates one of the individuals shot the other, and then shot themselves," read a statement from Phoenix Police.

No identities have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

