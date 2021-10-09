Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy on life support following incident with now-wanted suspect

A Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy is on life support after being found unconscious following taking a wanted man into custody, says Sheriff Paul Penzone at a news conference.

The deputy was found by another deputy critically injured near Van Buren and Dysart Road on Saturday.

Penzone says the deputy was bleeding from his face. Deputies rendered aid and he was rushed to the hospital where he's on life support.

Avondale Police and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office are investigating and searching for the suspect who Penzone says reportedly stole the deputy's car, fled the scene and then carjacked another person.

The deputy hasn't been identified but is a 3-year veteran of the department.

The suspect, identified as Clinton Robert Hurley, is to be considered armed and dangerous. Hurley was released from jail recently, Penzone says, for sex offenses involving children.

Clinton Robert Hurley

There is a $10,000 reward out for Hurley's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

