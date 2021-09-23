Police searching for teen last seen leaving Mesa home on foot

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last seen leaving his home in Mesa early Wednesday morning.

According to Mesa Police, 13-year-old Phillip Laroche Jr. was last seen leaving his home near Power and Broadway Roads at around 4 a.m. on Sept. 22.

"His family is concerned for his welfare," police said in a statement.

Laroche Jr. is 5'8", weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black Dickie pants, a red hoodie, and carrying a camouflage backpack.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-644-2211.

