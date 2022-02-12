2.5 magnitude earthquake reported near Roosevelt Lake

article

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Roosevelt Lake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake had a depth of 5.4 kilometers and happened at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, officials said.

Officials said the epicenter was around 5 kilometers from Roosevelt and around 90 kilometers northeast of Phoenix.

According to the USGS website, no one in the area reported feeling the tremor online, and no damage was reported.

