2.5 magnitude earthquake reported near Roosevelt Lake
ROOSEVELT,Ariz. - A 2.5 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Roosevelt Lake, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake had a depth of 5.4 kilometers and happened at 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, officials said.
Officials said the epicenter was around 5 kilometers from Roosevelt and around 90 kilometers northeast of Phoenix.
According to the USGS website, no one in the area reported feeling the tremor online, and no damage was reported.
Learn more: https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/us7000gka5/executive
