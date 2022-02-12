Suspect wanted after man was shot, killed at north Phoenix skate park

Phoenix police are searching for the person who shot and killed an 18-year-old man at a skate park on Friday night.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. near Paradise Valley Skate Park at 40th Street and Bell Road.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Vincente Ladua with "obvious signs of trauma," police said. Witnesses reportedly said they saw a man shoot him several times before running away.

Ladua died from his injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

No suspect information was released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

