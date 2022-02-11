Flagstaff armed robbery suspect identified as 68-year-old man

article

A 68-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly committed armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank near Northern Arizona University early Friday morning, police said.

Authorities say the robbery was reported just west of the Flagstaff campus on Feb. 11. At the time, the masked suspect had been described as a 70-year-old man with gray and white hair.

The suspect, identified as 68-year-old Robert Rickman of Prescott, was taken into custody a short time later downtown.

"The Flagstaff Police Department is not actively seeking any additional persons or leads in this case," officials said.

