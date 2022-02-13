Scottsdale crash leaves 1 dead, 5 injured; intersection closed

article

A Scottsdale intersection is closed after one person died in a crash early Sunday morning, police said.

The crash at McKellips and Miller Road involved two cars with a total of six people inside.

One person died from their injuries, and the rest were hospitalized. Authorities did not say how severe their injuries were.

No identities or other details were released about the collision.

