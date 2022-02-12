Loop 101 rollover crash in Scottsdale backs up southbound traffic near Princess Drive

article

Authorities are investigating a rollover car crash in Scottsdale on Loop 101 near Princess Drive on Saturday night.

Traffic was backed up in the southbound lanes, the Arizona Department of Transportation says.

Not too far from where the traffic is, the WM Phoenix Open is underway and Saturday is expected to be the busiest day of the tournament.

Minor injuries were reported in the incident.

No further information is available.

