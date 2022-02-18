Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Feb. 18-21

Drivers should plan ahead before heading out this weekend, as some freeways in Chandler and the Phoenix area will see closures and restrictions for road work.

Loop 202

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Santan Freeway will be closed between Interstate 10 and Loop 101 Price from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 for traffic sensor installation.

All I-10 ramps to get on Loop 101 EB will be closed.

Detour: The Arizona Dept. of Transportation recommends taking Chandler Boulevard eastbound.

Additionally, the westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed between Loop 101 and I-10 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 for the installation.

Both the southbound Loop 101 ramp and the on-ramp at Alma School Road to Loop 202 westbound will be closed.

Detours: Drivers can take Loop 101 northbound to get on US 60 Superstition Freeway westbound or to Loop 202 Red Mountain.

State Route 51

The northbound State Route 51 ramp to Loop 101 Pima Freeway eastbound will be closed from 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 to 1 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21 for road work.

Once the closure ends, the ramp will be narrowed to one lane for about two weeks to work on constructing a drainage system.

Detour: ADOT recommends exiting the freeway at Union Hills Drive and taking Tatum Boulevard north to reach Loop 101.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

