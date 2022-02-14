3 teens hurt after early morning crash knocks down traffic light pole in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Three people were hurt in a crash that knocked down a traffic pole in Phoenix early Monday morning.
Phoenix police and firefighters responded to a collision at 15th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on Feb. 14.
Three teenagers were reportedly in the car during the accident. One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, while the other two sustained minor injuries.
In the aftermath of the crash, city workers have put up a temporary traffic light in the area.
Crash damages property in the area
The crash damaged the front block wall of the home of Adam Gable.
"The car was damaged really badly,' said Gable. "It blew the whole fence into the yard."
Gable and his family owned the home for six years, and they have seen many crashes.
"Since 2016, this is the 11th," said Gable.
Gable says he has complained to the city about the confusing traffic pattern that causes people to keep crashing into his wall. He has had it, and unfortunately, so has his insurance company.
