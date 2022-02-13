Phoenix firefighter injured, 2 people displaced after double mobile home fire

Image 1 of 6 ▼ A fire broke out in north Phoenix near Pinnacle Peak Road and Black Mountain Boulevard on Feb. 13. Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

A Phoenix firefighter was injured while battling a double mobile home fire on Sunday, and two people won't be able to live in their homes due to the damage.

The fire broke out in north Phoenix near Pinnacle Peak Road and Black Mountain Boulevard around 1 p.m.

"When crews first arrived on the scene they found one residence with heavy fire involvement and flames spreading to the adjacent unit to the north. They established command and extended hoselines for a search, rescue and fire attack. The incident was balanced to a first alarm for the needed manpower and both fires were quickly extinguished," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.

The firefighter is hospitalized for minor injuries and is going to be OK.

As for the cause, Douglas says it's unknown but adds there was maintenance being done on one of the homes.

"Investigators are on the scene to conduct their investigation and no civilians were injured at this fire. 2 single residents will be displaced and the Red Cross is on the scene assisting them with their needs," Douglas said.

