Loop 202 closed in Mesa due to deadly rollover crash; impairment suspected
MESA, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway are closed at Gilbert Road due to a deadly crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.
The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said one vehicle rolled over on the freeway, ejecting a passenger inside.
Troopers say the passenger died at the scene, and that impairment is suspected to be a factor in the rollover.
Traffic camera footage showed a mangled car off the side of the freeway, with debris strewn outside of the vehicle.
There is no estimated time to reopen. No arrests have been made.
