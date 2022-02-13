Loop 202 closed in Mesa due to deadly rollover crash; impairment suspected

article

The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway are closed at Gilbert Road due to a deadly crash, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The Arizona Dept. of Public Safety said one vehicle rolled over on the freeway, ejecting a passenger inside.

Troopers say the passenger died at the scene, and that impairment is suspected to be a factor in the rollover.

Traffic camera footage showed a mangled car off the side of the freeway, with debris strewn outside of the vehicle.

There is no estimated time to reopen. No arrests have been made.

