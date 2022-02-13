Employee poaching, Bob Saget's cause of death and cars catching fire: this week's top stories

article

As you can see, most of this week's top stores had to do with crime, like a woman who's on the run after reportedly luring a man to his death by gang members, a man who police say stabbed his girlfriend more than 30 times because he "couldn't stand her anymore," and a Phoenix barricade incident that ended with 9 officers injured and two people, the gunman and a woman inside the home, dead. Take a look at this week's top stories, from Feb. 6 to 12.

1. Arizona restaurant forced to close after almost all of its staff members were poached by another restaurant: A restaurant owner in the Phoenix area said he was shocked when nearly his entire staff was poached by another restaurant. Incidents like this paint a picture of the aggressive competition for workers in these times.

2. South Phoenix shooting leaves 9 officers hurt; barricaded suspect and woman dead: An hours-long barricade situation and shooting left nine police officers hurt, and two people, including the suspected gunman, dead at a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway early Friday morning. At some point during the standoff, a man inside the home walked out and placed a baby on the ground before being detained.

3. Man accused of stabbing girlfriend 30 times in Surprise: ‘I just couldn’t stand her anymore': According to court documents, 27-year-old Raymond Maltos was arrested on Feb. 6 after he called police saying that his girlfriend was bleeding and "had sustained approximately thirty stab wounds" at a home near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue.

4. Bob Saget's cause of death revealed: Bob Saget's cause of death has been revealed exactly one month after the star's shocking death. The "Full House" alum died from head trauma, according to a statement from Saget's family obtained by E! News.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: Actor Bob Saget attends "The Big Short" New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on November 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images) Expand

5. Hyundai, Kia recall: Owners of 485K vehicles told to park outside due to fire risk: Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors because they can catch fire even when stopped. The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have dogged the companies for the past six years.

FILE IMAGE - The interior of a Hyundai Motor Co. Santa Fe SUV is seen during a launch event for the updated vehicle in Goyang, South Korea, on Feb. 21, 2018. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

6. Biden administration denies it will fund programs to hand out crack pipes: The White House is now denying that the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services is seeking to give grants to programs that hand out crack pipes to drug addicts as part of a program to keep drug users safe. The idea was supposed to limit infections among drug users.

(Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

7. Mirage F1 fighter aircraft crashes while on routine mission near Luke Air Force Base, officials say: Officials with Luke Air Force Base say a military fight aircraft crashed about 15 miles northwest of the base on Feb. 10. In a statement, officials say the Mirage F1 aircraft, which operated out of Luke Air Force Base, was on a routine training mission before the crash.

8. Phoenix home near Piestewa Peak destroyed after 'significant explosion'; several other homes damaged: A house fire broke out in Phoenix and smoke was seen billowing into the air after a "significant explosion" ultimately destroyed the home and damaged nearby homes, the fire department said. The fire broke out near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive around 4:40 p.m. near Piestewa Peak and the home appears to be in a gated community.

9. Wanted: Woman charged for luring man to MS-13 ambush, where he was hacked by machete and shot to death: A woman is on the run after being charged with murder for luring a man to his ambush death at the hands of machete-wielding MS-13 gang members. Authorities are now asking for the public's help in finding Karla Jackelin Morales.

10. Arizona man leaves Las Vegas casino, learns he won $229,368 jackpot weeks later: The Nevada Gaming Control Board says its investigation tracked down an Arizona man who left Las Vegas after a visit last month without knowing he'd won a $229,368 slot machine jackpot. "By the time an extensive review of the slot machine and the communications technology was completed, confirming the jackpot had been won, Mr. Taylor had returned home to Arizona," officials said.

