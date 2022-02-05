Phoenix home destroyed after 'significant explosion'; several other homes damaged: FD

A house fire broke out in Phoenix Saturday afternoon and smoke was seen billowing into the air after a "significant explosion" ultimately destroyed the home and damaged nearby homes, the fire department said.

The fire broke out near 36th Street and Lincoln Drive around 4:40 p.m. near Paradise Valley and the home appears to be in a gated community.

"The home is totally destroyed, firefight is in a defensive strategy, protecting adjacent structures. We have established a no-entry zone and hazardous materials technicians are evaluating for other hazardous conditions. Several other homes are damaged, and we have the Deputy Fire Marshal responding," said Assistant Fire Chief Tim Kreis.

No injuries have been reported.

No further information is available, and this story will be updated when we learn more.

