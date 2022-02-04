Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions on I-10, Loop 101 this weekend: What to know for Feb. 4-7

Interstate 10 and Loop 101 in the Phoenix area will see some closures and restrictions this weekend for road work and maintenance, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.'

I-10

Parts of Interstate 10 will be closed near downtown Phoenix for maintenance on the Deck Park Tunnel, officials said.

The eastbound lanes will close between the I-10 Stack interchange and 7th Street starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4 to 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Both I-17 ramps to get on I-10 EB at the Stack will be closed, along with the eastbound on-ramps at 19th Avenue and 7th Avenue.

Detour: ADOT advises taking I-17 southbound at the Stack to get on I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

The westbound lanes will be also be closed between the I-17 split near Sky Harbor and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5 to 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6 for tunnel maintenance.

The southbound State Route 51 ramp and the southbound I-17 on-ramp to I-10 will be closed.

The westbound Loop 202 ramp to the freeway will be open, but traffic will be forced to exit at 7th Street.

Similarly, the westbound Sky Harbor ramp and Washington Street on-ramp to I-10 will stay open, but drivers will have to exit to northbound SR 51 or eastbound Loop 202.

Detour: Westbound traffic can use I-17 northbound to get on I-10 at the Stack, according to ADOT.

Additionally, the freeway will be narrowed to one lane in both directions between Verrado Way and Watson Road in Buckeye for a widening project from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, and from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday,

Loop 101

Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be restricted to two lanes in both directions in the following areas for pavement marking work:

Westbound: Between Pima Road/Princess Driver and Tatum Boulevard from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5

Eastbound: Between I-17 and 7th Street, and between 56th and 64th streets from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 6

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory

