3 people taken to the hospital with serious injuries after 2-car pedestrian crash in south Phoenix

A two-car crash in south Phoenix on Feb. 3 has sent three people to the hospital, according to police officials.

The crash happened at the intersection of 7th Street and Baseline Road. The three people who were taken to the hospital reportedly suffered serious injuries.

Police officials say an investigation is still underway, but at this time, they believe a car that was going very fast hit a car that was stopped at a traffic light. That car then veered off, striking a pedestrian and then hitting this wall by a fast food drive-thru.

One of the three people injured was a pedestrian. A bicycle was also left on the road by the crash site, but it is currently not clear whether someone involved in the crash was riding it.

