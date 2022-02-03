Nearly 227K fentanyl pills found inside food during Pinal County traffic stop
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Pinal County deputies seized nearly 227,000 fentanyl pills stuffed underneath pans of food during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande on Wednesday, officials said.
A deputy reportedly pulled over a car traveling northbound on I-10 on Feb. 2 for an unspecified traffic violation. Officials say they found "inconsistencies" in the driver's story and searched his vehicle.
During the search, authorities found four large buffet-style pans filled with food.
"Deputies discovered the pans had been modified and were concealing a large amount of fentanyl pills," officials said in a statement.
Photos showed bags filled with pills underneath a layer of food in each pan.
After thousands of pills were seized, the 26-year-old driver, Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says its deputies found 227,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside food during a traffic stop along Interstate 10 near Casa Grande on Feb. 2.
