Man dies after being stabbed at Phoenix apartment complex

article

Police are investigating a homicide after a man died after being stabbed at a Phoenix apartment complex.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to an apartment complex near Black Canyon Highway and Rose Lane just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 3 after someone called 911 saying that a person had been stabbed.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.