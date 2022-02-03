Man dies after being stabbed at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a homicide after a man died after being stabbed at a Phoenix apartment complex.
According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to an apartment complex near Black Canyon Highway and Rose Lane just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 3 after someone called 911 saying that a person had been stabbed.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
