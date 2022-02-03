Car windshields smashed, tires slashed in Chandler neighborhood

Chandler residents woke up to a frustrating discovery Wednesday after their cars were vandalized while they were sleeping.

The crimes happened in a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road on Feb. 2.

Police knocked on resident Marianne Hunt's door that morning to tell her that the back windshield of her daughter's car was broken out, and one of the tires had been slashed.

That damage was less severe than other cars in the neighborhood, according to Hunt.

"She'll have to get it fixed up, it's not fun but certainly could have been worse I suppose," Hun said. "A lot of them had front and back windshields broken out."

Hunt said she hopes one of the homes in the area has surveillance video to help identify the vandals.

"We have a couple of neighbors that have cameras on, so we'll be checking with them to see if they caught anything," she said.

