Dozens of lithium-ion batteries affected by debris fire in Mesa, officials say

Officials with the Mesa Fire and Medical Department say a HAZMAT crews are working to cool down lithium-ion batteries that were affected by a debris fire on Feb. 2.

According to a brief statement, the fire took place in the area of Southern Avenue and Lindsay Road. A total of 30 lithium-ion batteries, each about 6'x2'x1.5' in size, were affected.

"MFMD Hazardous Materials crews are working with Mesa Environmental and a private contractor to determine exactly how many of the batteries are damaged and the most effective way to submerge the batteries that have been damaged for an appropriate time frame to cool the batteries," read a portion of the statement.

Conditions are not deemed to be hazardous to those living in the area, and the battery cooling could take several hours to potentially days.

Other Top Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app