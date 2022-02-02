Investigation into deadly light rail crash in downtown Phoenix underway after hitting a pedestrian

The light rail in Phoenix was brought to a halt on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 2 because of a deadly incident in downtown where a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The incident involving the rail hitting and killing a person happened near Culver Street and Central Avenue, south of McDowell Road, around 6:50 p.m.

"Due to an incident on the tracks eastbound trains are experiencing 25-30 minute delays. Westbound trains are experiencing 20-25 minute delays," Valley Metro said in a tweet just before 7:20 p.m.

At 7:45 p.m., Valley Metro said the delays have gotten longer, with 40 minute wait times.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams says he believes the victim is a man, and he hasn't been identified.

Circumstances leading up to the incident haven't been made available.

