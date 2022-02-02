El Mirage pauses recycling program 'until further notice'

article

The city of El Mirage has halted their recycling program "until further notice" and is giving residents credit on their utility bill starting this February.

City officials said the pause was because Parks and Sons, El Mirage's sanitation provider, is no longer making their recycling facility available for use. Authorities did not disclose specific reasons for the change.

Residents will receive a $2.20 recycling program credit on their utility bill, and all items placed in blue bins will be sent straight to the landfill.

"The City is working closely with its sanitation partner, Parks and Sons, to monitor the availability of the recycling facility," said Nick Russo, El Mirage Public Works Director in a statement. "Once the facility becomes available in the future, the City will work with Parks and Sons to notify residents and resume recycling services."

All trash must be bagged and tied to ensure proper collection, officials said.

"As with many cities across the nation, El Mirage has had to face the difficult task of how to address the continued rising costs of its recycling program," city officials said. "The City is appreciative of residents’ assistance with this new approach, which aims to resume recycling services as soon as it becomes available."

More info: https://elmirageaz.gov/634/Recycling-Paused

