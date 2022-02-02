Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
11
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Blowing Dust Warning
from WED 12:10 PM MST until WED 4:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind and Dust Advisory
from WED 4:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz
Wind Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind and Dust Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

El Mirage pauses recycling program 'until further notice'

By May Phan
Published 
Updated 11:01AM
El Mirage
FOX 10 Phoenix
Recycle Bin, Mixed Paper, outdoor article

(Photo by Tony Savino/Corbis via Getty Images)

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - The city of El Mirage has halted their recycling program "until further notice" and is giving residents credit on their utility bill starting this February.

City officials said the pause was because Parks and Sons, El Mirage's sanitation provider, is no longer making their recycling facility available for use. Authorities did not disclose specific reasons for the change.

Residents will receive a $2.20 recycling program credit on their utility bill, and all items placed in blue bins will be sent straight to the landfill.

"The City is working closely with its sanitation partner, Parks and Sons, to monitor the availability of the recycling facility," said Nick Russo, El Mirage Public Works Director in a statement. "Once the facility becomes available in the future, the City will work with Parks and Sons to notify residents and resume recycling services."

All trash must be bagged and tied to ensure proper collection, officials said.

"As with many cities across the nation, El Mirage has had to face the difficult task of how to address the continued rising costs of its recycling program," city officials said. "The City is appreciative of residents’ assistance with this new approach, which aims to resume recycling services as soon as it becomes available."

More info: https://elmirageaz.gov/634/Recycling-Paused

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Streaming live events, breaking news, and stories from around Arizona and the world.



 

 