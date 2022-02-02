Pedestrian hit, killed by light rail near downtown Phoenix

The light rail in Phoenix was brought to a halt on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 2 because of a deadly incident near downtown where a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The incident happened near Culver Street and Central Avenue, south of McDowell Road, around 6:50 p.m.

"Preliminary information indicates a person was crossing Central Avenue near Culver Street when they were struck by the light rail train," said Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police.

The victim hasn't been identified but is believed to be an adult male.

Light rail riders experienced long delays due to the investigation.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: