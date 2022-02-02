Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
6
Hard Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Wind Advisory
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Pedestrian hit, killed by light rail near downtown Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated February 3, 2022 4:49AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Pedestrian hit, killed by light rail near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - The light rail in Phoenix was brought to a halt on the night of Wednesday, Feb. 2 because of a deadly incident near downtown where a pedestrian was hit and killed.

The incident happened near Culver Street and Central Avenue, south of McDowell Road, around 6:50 p.m.

"Preliminary information indicates a person was crossing Central Avenue near Culver Street when they were struck by the light rail train," said Sgt. Andy Williams with Phoenix Police.

The victim hasn't been identified but is believed to be an adult male.

Light rail riders experienced long delays due to the investigation.

Investigation into deadly light rail crash in downtown Phoenix underway after hitting a pedestrian

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: