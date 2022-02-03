Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
until THU 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
6
Hard Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Wind Advisory
until THU 5:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Freeze Warning
until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Central La Paz, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM MST until FRI 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park

Man hospitalized following house fire in east Phoenix neighborhood

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Camelback East
FOX 10 Phoenix

Man hospitalized following house fire in east Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX - One person has been hospitalized following a house fire early Thursday morning in an east Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Capt. Evan Gammage with Phoenix Fire, a fire truck was driving by 24th Street and Indian School Road just before 2 a.m. and saw smoke coming from a nearby home.

Once at the scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof line of a single-story home.

"Once inside firefighters were met with a heavy volume of contents," Capt. Gammage said in a statement. "The initial engine was able to make access and quickly control the blaze."

A man in his 60s was found inside and taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. It's unclear if his injuries were a result of the fire or a medical condition.

east phx house fire

One person has been hospitalized following a house fire early during the early-morning hours of Feb. 3 in an east Phoenix neighborhood.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.