Man spray-painted derogatory words, images on cars in Avondale: police
AVONDALE, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after police say he spray-painted derogatory words and images on several vehicles in Avondale.
Avondale Police say 18-year-old Benjamin Liang was arrested Wednesday for vandalizing several cars between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.
Liang was booked into jail and is accused of criminal damage, disorderly conduct and trespassing.
No further details were released.
Benjamin Liang
