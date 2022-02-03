Man spray-painted derogatory words, images on cars in Avondale: police

A man has been arrested after police say he spray-painted derogatory words and images on several vehicles in Avondale.

Avondale Police say 18-year-old Benjamin Liang was arrested Wednesday for vandalizing several cars between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.

Liang was booked into jail and is accused of criminal damage, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

No further details were released.

Benjamin Liang

More Arizona crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.