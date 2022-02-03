Arizona bill banning abortions after 15 weeks approved by Senate panel

An anti-abortion bill just cleared its first hurdle in the Arizona Legislature.

SB 1164 would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and would charge doctors with a felony for performing that procedure.

The measure was passed on Feb. 3 by the Republican-led Senate Judiciary Committee. Ahead of the meeting, Planned Parenthood Advocates or Arizona and other reproductive rights supporters spoke out against the bill.

"We know that abortion is not just about legality," said Victoria Lopez with the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona. "It is about our dignity, our humanity and our freedom. It is about saving lives."

Meanwhile, Sen. Nancy Barto said during the meeting that the proposed law itself was a way to save lives.

"We need to look at this issue how lives can be saved and this is the next step, a very common sense way of saving lives in Arizona," Barto said.

The Arizona measure is similar to the Mississippi law that the Supreme Court is considering, which could overturn Roe v. Wade.

A ruling is expected later this year.

