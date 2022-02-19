Tempe pedestrian struck and killed by the driver of a black sports car with front-end damage, police say
TEMPE, Ariz. - The Tempe Police Department is searching for the driver who it says is responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian crossing the street early Saturday morning.
The crash happened near McClintock and Hermosa drives on Feb. 19. Police say the driver of a black sports car, possibly a newer model Chevrolet Camaro SS, hit the male pedestrian while crossing westbound on McClintock Drive.
The car is said to have a lot of damage to the front-end, as well as the windshield.
The victim hasn't been identified.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.
