Arizona officer out of ICU after being shot in Camp Verde; person of interest identified

Authorities with the Yavapai-Apache Nation have given an update on a tribal police officer who was seriously hurt following a shooting on Feb. 9.

In prior statements, officials with the native nation its officers responded to reports of shots fired at around 7:45 p.m. near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road in Camp Verde. Once at the scene, a suspect got out of a car, ran away on foot, and began shooting.

The injured officer, since identified as Sgt. Preston Brogdon, was taken to HonorHealth Hospital in Deer Valley, and at one point was listed in critical, but stable condition.

On Feb. 15, tribal officials say Sgt. Brogdon has undergone multiple surgeries to repair damage to his abdomen, and is being transferred to an intensive rehabilitation facility.

"We are happy to share that Sgt. Brogdon has been moved out of the hospital’s ICU. He continues to show incredible strength and determination to heal," said Yavapai-Apache Chief of Police, Nathan Huibregtse, in the statement. "We are so grateful for Sgt. Brogdon’s medical team, as well as every person and agency who has reached out in support and prayer. Preston has a long road to recovery ahead of him, and we will stand behind him every step of the way."

Tribal police officials say Sgt. Brogdon is a five-year veteran of the force. He is the father of four young children.

"Preston is awake and getting stronger every day," said Bailey Brogdon, Sgt. Brogdon’s wife, in the statement "Thank you so much for the support, we are truly blessed and humbled."

Friends speak out

In the days following the shooting, we spoke with a friend of Sgt. Brogdon.

"He'll pull through it, he's gonna pull through it. He's the toughest man I know," said Gregory Thompson, in a phone interview. "My prayers are with him, his family, and I just want him to come home, be OK, and hopefuly continue his career with the outstanding job that he's done."

Thompson said he has known Sgt. Brogdon since high school.

"17 years we've known each other," said Thompson. "We played football together for a year, and then after high school, we ended up working together doing remodels and renovations, and then he went and became the Yavapai Apache Police Officer that we all know and appreciate and love."

Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office was coordinating a campaign to raise money for Sgt. Brogdon’s family to help cover medical expenses, child care and other bills, said sheriff’s office spokeswoman Laura Bauer.

If you would like to make a donation, you can send a check, money order, or bring cash to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. All checks must be made out to YCSO Employee Fund with Benevolence Fund and "in honor of Officer Brogdon" must be written on the memo line. Checks can be mailed to 255 E. Gurley St., Prescott, AZ 86301.

Officer Preston Brogdon with the Yavapai-Apache Police Department (Photo Courtesy: Yavapai-Apache Police Department)

Person of interest identified

Valentin Rodriguez

Meanwhile, a search is ongoing for 39-year-old Valentin Rodriguez, who was identified as a person of interest in the case.

He was described as a 5'9", 160-pound Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say he may be a Yavapai-Apache member in Camp Verde or connected to the tribe.

Rodriguez "may have further information about the officer involved shooting," according to the FBI.

If you have any information, you're asked to call 928-554-8370.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The FBI is now in charge of the investigation and released the following statement to FOX 10:

"The FBI and Yavapai County Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint investigation into the shooting of a Yavapai Apache Police officer, that occurred Wednesday, February 9, around 7:30pm. The officer, who sustained serious injuries, was airlifted to the hospital. The FBI and our partners continue to search for the suspect who fled on foot. This remains an ongoing investigation. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity.

YCSO SWAT, deputies and detectives along with Verde SWAT and other local law enforcement responded to the call for immediate assistance and searched all night for the suspect, who has not yet been located. All neighboring jurisdictions were part of the effort to get the officer evacuated from the scene and flown to Honor Health in Deer Valley. His condition is not being released to the public at this time.

‘Violence against anyone is unacceptable, but when it is against those that are out there solely to serve and protect others, it is particularly egregious and intolerable,’ said YCSO Sheriff David Rhodes. ‘We are committed to working with our criminal justice partners to find the person who shot this fellow officer and bring that person to face justice. I personally want to thank all the law enforcement officers who responded immediately and without hesitation to call for help and thank the public for all the well-wishes and prayers.’"

A $10,000 reward is being offered by Yavapai Silent Witness for information leading to an arrest.

Residents speak out amid ongoing search for person of interest

As authorities continue their search for the person of interest, people living in the area are talking about what they have witnessed throughout the day.

"This morning was pretty bad," said Chelsea Lewis. "They were banging on the door. My son is really scared, but it’s OK."

Authorities have been searching through cars and around homes in the area to find him. People living in the Tunli housing area can't get out of the area without being searched from bumper to bumper, in case the suspect tries to hitch a ride.

"They ask ‘who is all in our vehicle,’ and they open the back door to look inside because the windows are tinted," said Marlena Dawahoya-Sine. "It’s crazy because we just live right there. For something to happen like this is -- I don’t know, it’s scary."

"The public is asked to stay out of the area until the search has ended," officials said Thursday.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.