2 children hospitalized after being pulled from Mesa apartment fire

Two children have been rushed to a hospital after they were pulled from an apartment fire in Mesa.

According to Mesa Fire & Medical, crews responded to the first-alarm fire on Feb. 18 near Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue and found two second-floor apartments engulfed in flames.

One child was being carried out by a family member and a second was rescued by a police officer who stood on top of a shed and pulled the child from the balcony.

Both children were taken to a hospital. Their current conditions are unknown.

Ladder crews were able to attack the fire from the roof and prevent it from damaging other apartments.

Over 50 firefighters and police officers responded to the fire.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

