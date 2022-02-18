2 men shot in Phoenix, investigation underway: police

Police are investigating after two men were shot in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police, the shooting happened on Feb. 18 near 35th Avenue and Osborn.

"Officers are actively working this scene investigating what led up to this incident," Sgt. Cole said in a statement.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

