7-year-old girl dies after being shot in Glendale, police say; suspect arrested

A 7-year-old girl died at the hospital after she was shot in Glendale, police said on Feb. 17.

Police say officers were alerted to a shooting just after midnight near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road by ShotSpotter, which is a gunshot detection system that the department uses. Once at the scene, officers found a shell casing.

"As they were processing that scene, they got a call from a person involved, who said that they were at a local hospital and unfortunately, an 8-year-old child had been shot," said Sgt. Randy Stewart with the Glendale Police Department.

Officers went to the hospital and learned a woman and her two children, ages 8 and 5, were picking up her boyfriend at an apartment complex in the area where the shell casing was found when the incident began to unfold.

"At some point, there was an altercation as she was coming here to pick him up, and as they left, they shot at the vehicle and continued following it down the street," said Sgt. Stewart.

Someone inside the suspect vehicle then opened fire, hitting the 7-year-old girl. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not released. The 5-year-old girl was not hurt.

Hours after the shooting, police officials say the suspect was found in the area of 59th Avenue and Grenada.

"It breaks my heart to know this," said Nene Cottrell. "We’re losing our babies over our stupidity as adults, so it does hurt."

People who live in the area say while they are not surprised at the gunfire, they are shocked that a little girl lost her life.

In the meantime, many are praying for justice for the little girl and her family.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

