4 arrested after car windshields smashed, tires slashed in Chandler neighborhoods

Police say four people, including three minors, were arrested in connection to a string of car break-ins and vandalism in Chandler neighborhoods.

According to police, dozens of cars have been damaged throughout February, with the most recent incident happening on Feb. 14 in neighborhoods south of Chandler Boulevard between Cooper and Gilbert Roads.

"Chandler Police Department Detectives began looking into investigative leads after police stopped a vehicle on February 14, 2022, which matched the suspect vehicle description from various surveillance videos," police said on Thursday.

Davion Lacour, 19, and three juveniles were arrested after officers stopped the suspect vehicle near Alma School Road and Mesquite Street where 12 cars in the area had been damaged.

"Police heard vehicle windows being broken and Davion's vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed," police said.

Lacour was booked into jail and is accused of 12 counts of criminal damage. The juveniles were booked into the Durango Detention Facility.

The damage in all of the incidents is estimated to be over $75,000.

Police encourage anyone who has not yet reported damage to their vehicle to call 480-782-4130 and file a police report.

Neighbor's react to cars vandalized

The earliest crimes reportedly happened in a neighborhood near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road on Feb. 2.

Police knocked on resident Marianne Hunt's door that morning to tell her that the back windshield of her daughter's car was broken out, and one of the tires had been slashed.

That damage was less severe than other cars in the neighborhood, according to Hunt.

"She'll have to get it fixed up, it's not fun but certainly could have been worse I suppose," Hun said. "A lot of them had front and back windshields broken out."

Hunt said she hopes one of the homes in the area has surveillance video to help identify the vandals.

"We have a couple of neighbors that have cameras on, so we'll be checking with them to see if they caught anything," she said.

